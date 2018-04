BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics Says Co Executed First Amendment To Loan Agreement

April 5 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc:

* ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY)

* APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MILLION - SEC FILING

* APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS - AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY ALSO ALLOWS CO TO BORROW ADDITIONAL $26 MILLION FROM BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY AS 5-YR CAPEX LOAN

* APPLIED - AMENDMENT ALLOWS CO TO BORROW AN EXTRA $21.5 MILLION AS 70-MONTH REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN TO REFINANCE CO'S PLANT, FACILITIES IN SUGAR LAND, TEXAS Source text: [bit.ly/2q8DdpP] Further company coverage: