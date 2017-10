BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.91 to $0.96

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 to $0.96

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04 to $1.09

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $88 million to $89 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $111.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Preliminary results for Q3 were negatively impacted by lower than expected sales to one of co's datacenter customers​