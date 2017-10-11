FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍on Oct. 5, 2017, unit of co entered into an Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance Co., Ltd - SEC filing​

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍ pursuant termination agreement finance lease agreement executed on March 31, 2016 was terminated effective on Oct. 6, 2017​

* Applied Optoelectronics-under terms of termination agreement, Prime World International Holdings ​agreed to pay Chailease 124.8 million New Taiwan Dollars Source : (bit.ly/2yhCs2A) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.