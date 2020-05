May 26 (Reuters) - Applied Therapeutics Inc:

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. CHUCK SILBERSTEIN, MD, MBA, CFA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS - SILBERSTEIN IS REPLACING MARK VIGNOLA

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS - MARK VIGNOLA WILL BE MOVING ON TO PURSUE NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES