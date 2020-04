BRIEF-Applied Therapeutics Announces Full Data And Scientific Presentations From The Pivotal Phase 2 Action-Galactosemia Trial

April 21 (Reuters) - Applied Therapeutics Inc:

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FULL DATA AND SCIENTIFIC PRESENTATIONS FROM THE PIVOTAL PHASE 2 ACTION-GALACTOSEMIA TRIAL

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - AT-007 DEMONSTRATED RAPID AND SUSTAINED REDUCTION IN TOXIC GALACTITOL LEVELS WITH NO ACCOMPANYING INCREASE IN GALACTOSE

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - 40 MG/KG DOSE OF AT-007 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - EVALUATION OF 40 MG/KG DOSE IN GALACTOSEMIA PATIENTS REMAINS ONGOING

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - REDUCTION IN GALACTITOL FROM BASELINE WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AT 20MG/KG VERSUS PLACEBO

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - LOWER DOSE TESTED, 5MG/KG, DEMONSTRATED A SIMILAR TREND IN REDUCING GALACTITOL LEVELS APPROXIMATELY 20% FROM BASELINE