June 15 (Reuters) - Applied Therapeutics Inc:

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES START OF AT-007 PEDIATRIC GALACTOSEMIA STUDY; RELEASES ADDITIONAL 40MG/KG DATA FROM ADULT GALACTOSEMIA STUDY

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - ADDITIONAL 40MG/KG ADULT COHORT DEMONSTRATES INCREMENTAL EFFICACY FROM ADULT GALACTOSEMIA STUDY

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA REINFORCES AT-007 FAVORABLE SAFETY AND EFFICACY PROFILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: