BRIEF-Applied Therapeutics Says Cash And Cash Equivalents And Short-Term Investments Totaled $38.9 Mln As Of December 31, 2019

March 13 (Reuters) - Applied Therapeutics Inc:

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $38.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS - “ON DIABETIC CARDIOMYOPATHY PROGRAM, REMAIN ON TRACK TO FULLY ENROLL OUR PHASE 3 REGISTRATIONAL STUDY THIS YEAR”

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS- PLAN TO MOVE QUICKLY TOWARDS REGULATORY FILING FOR GALACTOSEMIA, WHILE PREPARING FOR ITS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH