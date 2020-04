April 2 (Reuters) - Applied Therapeutics Inc:

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES IND AND INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES OF AT-001 IN CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW AT-001 IND OPENED WITH FDA FOR ACUTE LUNG INFLAMMATION AND CARDIOMYOPATHY IN CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS

* APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC - HOSPITALS IN NEW YORK CITY HAVE COMMENCED INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES; ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS EXPECTED