March 19 (Reuters) - Applus Services SA:

* SAYS IMPACT ON COMPANY PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN IMMATERIAL UP UNTIL TODAY

* SEES COVID-19 SITUATION ALONGSIDE LOW-OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT WILL IMPACT THEIR OPERATIONS OVER COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS

* SAYS WITHDRAWS GROUP GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2xK9dqH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)