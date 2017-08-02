FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Approach Resources Q2 loss per share $0.10
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:57 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Approach Resources Q2 loss per share $0.10

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results, resumes production growth

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $25 million versus I/B/E/S view $26 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Approach Resources Inc - ‍expect Q3 production to average approximately 11.8-12.0 MBOE/D​

* Approach Resources Inc qtrly ‍total production 11.9 MBOE/D versus 12.6​ MBOE/D

* Approach Resources Inc qtrly ‍total production 1,080 MBOE versus 1,148​ MBOE

* Approach Resources Inc qtrly ‍total oil, NGL and gas sales including derivative impact $24.97 million versus $23.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.