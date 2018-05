BRIEF-Approach Resources Reports Q1 Adjusted Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.07

May 2 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc:

* . REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMATION OF $325 MILLION BORROWING BASE

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 REVENUE $28.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $29.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MET QUARTERLY PRODUCTION GUIDANCE WITH 11.3 MBOE/D, AND INCREASED DAILY CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION 3% OVER PRIOR QUARTER

