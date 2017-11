Nov 1 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc reports third quarter 2017 results and Bolt-On acquisition

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $25.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q3 produced 11.5 MBoe/d, despite negative impact of 500 Boe/d from hurricane harvey, versus 12.1 MBoe/d last year