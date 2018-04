BRIEF-Appscatter Group Announces Proposed Acquisition Of Priori Data GmbH

April 6 (Reuters) - Appscatter Group PLC:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY CO OF PRIORI DATA GMBH (PRIORI), A B2B SAAS PLATFORM PROVIDER OF MOBILE APP INTELLIGENCE

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF PRIORI FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE ON COMPLETION OF £13.5 MILLION​

* ‍REPORTS THAT TRADING FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 REMAINS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FY 2017 REVENUES OF ABOUT £1.9 MILLION AND A LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX OF APPROXIMATELY £6.5 MILLION​