March 20 (Reuters) - Apptio Inc:

* APPTIO, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $125 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

* ‍PRICING OF $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* ‍SALE OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UP TO $120.7 MILLION IN NET PROCEEDS TO APPTIO​

* ‍APPTIO EXPECTS TO USE UP TO $14.9 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS​