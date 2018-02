Feb 14 (Reuters) - APPTIX ASA:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST NOK 0.35 PER SHARE IN 2018‍​

* NET INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 TOTALED USD 2.2 MILLION

* COMPANY DID NOT RECORD ANY OPERATING REVENUES DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* OPERATING EXPENSES (INCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION) FOR Q4 2017 TOTALED USD 126 THOUSAND AS COMPARED USD 3.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016