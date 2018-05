BRIEF-Appvion Says U.S. Bankruptcy Court For District Of Delaware Approved Sale Of Substantially All Co's Assets

May 14 (Reuters) - Appvion Inc:

* APPVION - U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE APPROVED SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL CO’S ASSETS TO GROUP OF LENDERS LED BY FRANKLIN ADVISERS

* APPVION - ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT FILED WITH BANKRUPTCY COURT TO RESULT IN CO RECEIVING ABOUT $340 MILLION PLUS ASSUMPTION OF SUBSTANTIAL LIABILITIES

* APPVION INC - TRANSACTION TO SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE CO’S DEBT TO LESS THAN $175 MILLION & PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY TO FUND CO’S OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: