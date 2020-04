BRIEF-APQ Global Cuts Management Bonus To 10% From 20%

April 6 (Reuters) - APQ Global Ltd:

* CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS AND VOLATILITY IN EMERGING MARKETS, RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AS AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON 31 MARCH 2020, COMPANY’S ESTIMATE OF ITS UNAUDITED BOOK VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE WAS 10.4 US DOLLAR CENTS

* HAS MET ALL ITS PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS TO VARIOUS COUNTERPARTIES AND IS NOT IN BREACH OF ANY DEBT COVENANTS.

* ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF DIVIDENDS PAID TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE;

* ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT BONUS SCHEME TO BE CUT FROM 20% OF PROFITS TO 10%;