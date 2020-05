May 28 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA PRUDENTIAL REGULATOR CHAIR SAYS ON THE WHOLE, AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL SYSTEM HAS RESPONDED WELL TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AUSTRALIA PRUDENTIAL REGULATOR SAYS INVESTMENTS IN FINANCIAL RESILIENCE, RISK MANAGEMENT, CYBER SECURITY, CONTINGENCY PLANNING STOOD UP WELL THUS FAR Source text bit.ly/2TM1ctE