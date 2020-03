March 30 (Reuters) - Australia Prudential Regulation Authority:

* AUSTRALIA PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY SAYS DEFERRING ITS SCHEDULED IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III REFORMS IN AUSTRALIA BY 1 YEAR

* ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT IMPACT THE LEVEL OF CAPITAL ADIS ARE REQUIRED TO HOLD Source text www.bis.org/press/p200327.htm (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)