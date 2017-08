BRIEF-Apranga H1 2017 profit before income tax reached up to eur 5.2 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB :

* H1 2017 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX REACHED EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016 ( INCREASE OF 12.5%)

* Q2 2017 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.0 MILLION , COMPARING TO EUR 3.5 MILLION IN Q2 2016, DECREASE OF 14.1%

* H1 EBITDA TOTALLED EUR 8.4 MILLION AND INCREASED BY 10% COMPARING TO CORRESPONDING YEAR 2016 PERIOD

* SAYS Q2 2017 EBITDA OF GROUP REACHED EUR 4.6 MILLION, DECREASE OF 8.1% COMPARED TO Q2 2016

* SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.0 MILLION IN Q2 2017, COMPARING TO EUR 3.5 MILLION IN Q2 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2v2U9S4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)