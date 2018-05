May 2 (Reuters) - Apranga APB:

* SAYS RETAIL TURNOVER TO EUR 16.9 MILLION IN APRIL 2018, AND INCREASED BY 8.7% OF 2017

* SAYS IN JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2018, THE RETAIL TURNOVER REACHED EUR 63.5 MILLION, AND INCREASED BY 0.1% YOY Source text : bit.ly/2KrY7IS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)