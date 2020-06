June 3 (Reuters) - Aprea Therapeutics Inc:

* APREA THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES FULL ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN TP53 MUTANT MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES (MDS)

* APREA THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY YEAR-END 2020

* APREA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO INCLUDE RESULTS OF TRIAL IN A NDA TO FDA, MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA IN 2021