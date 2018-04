BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences Announces Outcome Of Vitaros™ End-Of-Review Meeting With FDA

April 16 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF VITAROS™ END-OF-REVIEW MEETING WITH FDA

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - COMPANY EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - COMPANY SEEKING PARTNER TO DEVELOP VITAROS IN U.S.

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - FDA CONFIRMED DURING MEETING THAT COMPANY SHOULD DEVELOP A NEW VITAROS FORMULATION

* APRICUS - PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES - FDA ALSO CONFIRMED 2 NEW PHASE 3 CLINICAL EFFICACY TRIALS WITH REFORMULATED PRODUCT SHOULD BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO RESUBMITTING NDA

* APRICUS - IN ADDITION, FDA REQUESTED CERTAIN PHARMACOKINETIC ASSESSMENTS THAT CO EXPECTS CAN BE COMPLETED AS PART OF REQUESTED PHASE 3 PROGRAM

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES- FDA SAID CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING AND CONTROL SECTION IN RESUBMISSION TO BE UPDATED WITH DATA FROM DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FORMULATION

* APRICUS - INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH INTERESTED PARTIES FOR U.S. VITAROS RIGHTS FOR FINANCIAL TERMS COMMENSURATE WITH DEVELOPMENT STAGE ASSET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)