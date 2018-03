March 26 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES SCHEDULING OF VITAROS™ END-OF-REVIEW MEETING WITH FDA

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - END-OF-REVIEW MEETING WITH U.S. FDA NOW SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: