March 28 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR OFFERING OF 7.1 MILLION UNITS CONSISTING OF 1 SHARE OF COMMON STOCK & A WARRANT TO PURCHASE 0.5 OF A SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT THE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO BE $0.50 PER UNIT - SEC FILING