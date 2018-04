April 23 (Reuters) - APRIL SA:

* REG-APRIL STRENGTHENS ITS FOOTHOLD IN CANADA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BENECAID

* APRIL ACQUIRED A 93% EQUITY INTEREST IN BENECAID

* COMPANY‘S MANAGEMENT TEAM, WHICH REMAINS UNCHANGED, HOLDS REMAINING 7%

* TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED WITH GROUP'S CASH.