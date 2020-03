March 11 (Reuters) - APRIL SA:

* FY CURRENT EBIT UP 12.5% AS REPORTED TO EUR 87.6M

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES (IFRS) EUR 1.02 BLN VS EUR 997.2 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS (GROUP SHARE) OF EUR 0.8M

* NET FINANCIAL INCOME FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.0M, UP EUR 4.8M AS REPORTED

* FY GROSS MARGIN INCREASED 1.3% AS REPORTED TO EUR 457.4M

* 2020 OUTLOOK: OVERALL STRATEGY IS ALREADY PRODUCING ENCOURAGING RESULTS AND WE WILL THEREFORE CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT IT IN 2020

