BRIEF-April Passenger Demand Plunged 94.3%

June 3 (Reuters) -

* PASSENGER DEMAND IN APRIL (MEASURED IN REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS OR RPKS), PLUNGED 94.3% COMPARED TO APRIL 2019 - IATA

* COUNTRIES ARE BEGINNING TO LIFT MOBILITY RESTRICTIONS. AND BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS SHOWING IMPROVEMENT IN KEY MARKETS SUCH AS CHINA, GERMANY, AND THE US - IATA CEO

* APRIL INDUSTRY-WIDE PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR FELL BY 46.6PPTS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO - IATA

* APRIL INDUSTRY-WIDE AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRES (ASKS) PLUMMETED BY 87% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN APRIL. - IATA Source text - bit.ly/2zZXUfv (Gdansk Newsroom)