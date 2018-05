May 31 (Reuters) -

* APRIL 2018 DEMAND (REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS OR RPKS) ROSE BY 6.2% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017 - IATA

* APRIL CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) INCREASED BY 5.9%, AND LOAD FACTOR CLIMBED 0.2 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 82.3% - IATA

* INCREASES IN (...) MOST NOTABLY FUEL PRICES, MEANS WE ARE UNLIKELY TO SEE INCREASED STIMULATION FROM LOWER FARES IN 2018 - IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2L7m7R0 (Gdynia Newsroom)