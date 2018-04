April 24 (Reuters) - APRIL SA:

* REG-APRIL : Q1 2018 SALES

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 240.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 227.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* APRIL GROUP IS MAINTAINING ITS EXPECTATIONS OF FY CURRENT EBIT GROWTH OF 6-10% VERSUS 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)