June 30 (Reuters) - Aptahem AB:

* APTAHEM’S COLLABORATION WITH ÖREBRO UNIVERSITY FURTHER INCREASES THE UNDERSTANDING OF APTA-1

* COLLABORATION WITH CARDIOVASCULAR RESEARCH CENTRE (CVRC) GENERATED ITS FIRST RESULTS

* PRELIMINARY DATA CONFIRM PREVIOUSLY KNOWN ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AND NON-TOXIC PROPERTIES OF APTA-1

* PRELIMINARY DATA SHOW NEW INSIGHTS WHICH POTENTIALLY CAN INCLUDE POSITIVE EFFECTS ON INFLAMMATION IN BLOOD VESSELS.