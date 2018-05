BRIEF-Aptar Adds Capabilities To Better Serve The Growing Color Cosmetics Market Acquires Reboul

May 2 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc:

* APTAR ADDS CAPABILITIES TO BETTER SERVE THE GROWING COLOR COSMETICS MARKET; ACQUIRES REBOUL, AN ESTABLISHED AND INNOVATIVE LEADER IN PRESTIGE BEAUTY PACKAGING

* APTARGROUP INC - AS OF MAY 1, 2018, IT HAS ACQUIRED REBOUL FROM VACHERON INDUSTRIES SAS

* APTARGROUP INC - DEAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 14 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY $17 MILLION) IN CASH, LESS AMOUNT OF NET DEBT ASSUMED AT CLOSING DATE

* APTARGROUP - AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES AN EARN-OUT PROVISION BASED ON 2018 RESULTS, WHICH COULD INCREASE ENTERPRISE VALUE TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 23 MILLION

* APTARGROUP INC - PURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND