BRIEF-Aptar Aptargroup Inc Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.92

April 26 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc:

* APTAR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 TO $1.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, EXPECT CONTINUED CORE SALES GROWTH OVER PRIOR YEAR IN EACH BUSINESS SEGMENT

* EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q2 TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.99 TO $1.04, EXCLUDING ANY COSTS RELATED TO OUR BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MILLION VERSUS $ 601.32 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: