FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.01
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.01

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - AptarGroup Inc

* AptarGroup reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82

* Qtrly net sales $617.7 million versus about $620 million

* "Looking ahead to Q3, we expect our beauty + home segment to continue to face headwinds in short-term"

* Aptargroup Inc - "In addition to continued weakness in North America and Brazil, we now anticipate some risk with our business in China" for q3

* Q2 revenue view $625.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.