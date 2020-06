June 15 (Reuters) - Apteryx Imaging Inc:

* APTERYX IMAGING INC. - APTERYX IMAGING INC. TO BE ACQUIRED BY PLANET DDS, A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF LEVEL EQUITY

* APTERYX IMAGING - PLANET DDS SUBSIDIARY WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING COMMON AND PREFERRED SHARES FOR CAD$0.65PER SHARE IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

* APTERYX IMAGING INC - PRICE PER SHARE IMPLIES AN AGGREGATE EQUITY VALUE FOR APTERYX OF APPROXIMATELY CAD$39.0 MILLION.