May 1 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc:

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES IND SUBMISSION FOR APVO436

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO COMMENCE PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF APVO436 IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA AND MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME IN Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: