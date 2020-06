June 25 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc:

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS - WILL RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM PFIZER RELATED TO SALES OF A RITUXIMAB BIOSIMILAR PRODUCT, RUXIENCE

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS - ROYALTY TERM RUNS UNTIL SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY OF FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF BIOSIMILAR