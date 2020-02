Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc:

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS SELLS IXINITY HEMOPHILIA B THERAPY FOR ESTIMATED PROCEEDS IN EXCESS OF $100 MILLION

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS - UNDER TERMS, MEDEXUS ACQUIRED WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO IXINITY