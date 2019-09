Sept 30 (Reuters) - Aptg AG:

* APTG AG REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019

* SAYS NET SALES H1 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.8 MILLION

* EBITDA H1 2019 AT EUR -7.3 MILLION

* NEGATIVE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF EUR -3.0 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

* LAST TRADING DAY OF ATPG AG'S SHARES ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WILL BE 31 OCTOBER 2019