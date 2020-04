April 6 (Reuters) - Aptinyx Inc:

* ON APRIL 3, WILBUR H. GANTZ III, CURRENT CHAIRMAN NOTIFIED CO OF HIS UPCOMING RETIREMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* PATRICK G. ENRIGHT HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE IN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF GANTZ'S RESIGNATION Source text: (bit.ly/2UMUeW3) Further company coverage: