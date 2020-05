May 14 (Reuters) - Aptinyx Inc:

* APTINYX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH BALANCE OF $121 MILLION EXPECTED TO SUPPORT PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* OVER 90% OF TARGET ENROLLMENT ACHIEVED TO DATE IN PHASE 2 EXPLORATORY STUDY OF NYX-783 IN PTSD; DATA READOUT EXPECTED IN LATE 2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34