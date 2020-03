BRIEF-Aptinyx Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.41

March 30 (Reuters) - Aptinyx Inc:

* APTINYX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* APTINYX INC - ACTIONS TAKEN ON ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* APTINYX INC - STRONG CASH POSITION FOLLOWING RECENTLY COMPLETED COMMON STOCK OFFERING PROVIDES RUNWAY INTO 2022

* APTINYX INC - HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS IN NYX-2925 PHASE 2B STUDIES

* APTINYX INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.41