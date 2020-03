March 11 (Reuters) - Aptitude Software Group PLC:

* APTITUDE SOFTWARE - FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS REVENUE £59.7M VERSUS £52.3M

* APTITUDE SOFTWARE - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT £10.5M VERSUS £8.8M

* APTITUDE SOFTWARE - FY STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT £8.9M VERSUS £7.7M

* APTITUDE SOFTWARE - ABSENT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19, BOARD LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2020