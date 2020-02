BRIEF-Aptiv Anticipates Significant Number Of Production Delays To Extend Through February

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Aptiv PLC:

* APTIV PLC - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF PRODUCTION DELAYS TO EXTEND THROUGH FEBRUARY

* APTIV PLC - CERTAIN CUSTOMERS EXPECTED TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN MID-TO-LATE FEBRUARY AND RAMPING UP TO FULL PRODUCTION RATES OVER COURSE OF MARCH

* APTIV PLC - CO’S Q1 2020 GUIDANCE NOW ESTIMATED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY INCREMENTAL $150 MILLION- $200 MILLION IN REVENUE & $60 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN OPERATING INCOME

* APTIV - DUE TO DEVELOPMENTS FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA, CO HAS BEEN ADJUSTING TO CHANGES IN CUSTOMER PRODUCTION SCHEDULES IN AFFECTED REGIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2wtm93L) Further company coverage: