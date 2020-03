BRIEF-Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark Says Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Will Last Months, Not Years, But These Will Be Tremendously Hard Months

March 23 (Reuters) - Aptiv PLC:

* APTIV CEO KEVIN CLARK SAYS WILL BEGIN RAMPING DOWN PRODUCTION, WILL PUT SALARIED EMPLOYEES ON FURLOUGHS & TEMPORARY LAYOFFS FOR 2 WEEKS - LINKEDIN POST

* APTIV CEO KEVIN CLARK SAYS ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS WILL LAST MONTHS, NOT YEARS, BUT THESE WILL BE TREMENDOUSLY HARD MONTHS

* APTIV CEO KEVIN CLARK SAYS MANY CUSTOMERS SUSPENDING PRODUCTION IN EUROPE & THE AMERICAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTS CO & ITS SUPPLY CHAIN