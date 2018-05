May 2 (Reuters) - Aptiv PLC:

* APTIV LAUNCHES FLEET OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES ON THE LYFT NETWORK

* APTIV PLC - APTIV AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES ON LYFT NETWORK WILL BE AVAILABLE TO GENERAL PUBLIC IN LAS VEGAS STARTING MAY 3