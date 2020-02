Feb 26 (Reuters) - Aptorum Group Ltd:

* APTORUM GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $10 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* APTORUM GROUP - PRICING OF OFFERING OF 1.35 MILLION CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 1.35 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AT $7.40PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: