March 30 (Reuters) - Aptorum Group Ltd:

* APTORUM GROUP COLLABORATES WITH COVAR PHARMACEUTICALS TO INVESTIGATE AT LEAST 3 REPURPOSED DRUG CANDIDATES (SACT-COV19) FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) UNDER EXISTING SMART-ACT™ PLATFORM AND ACTICULE INFECTIOUS DISEASE PLATFORM