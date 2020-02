Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aptorum Group Ltd:

* APTORUM GROUP LTD - ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA & DEVELOPMENT IN RELATION TO ITS REPURPOSED DRUG CANDIDATE, SACT-1, FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROBLASTOMA

* APTORUM GROUP LTD - PLANS TO SUBMIT AN IND SUBMISSION WITH FDA FOR SACT-1 IN H2 2020 Source: (bit.ly/3bqOfwE) Further company coverage: