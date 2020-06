June 29 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc:

* APTOSE ANNOUNCES FDA ALLOWANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 1A/B STUDY OF CG-806 IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 A/B STUDY OF CG-806 IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: